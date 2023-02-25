Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
Presidential candidate Jimmy Carter waits to speak to about 50 Democrats gathered at the Holiday Inn in Watertown on Nov. 18, 1975. He was introduced by Robert A. Bouchard, left, chair of the Jefferson County Democratic Committee. Watertown Daily Times
A sign marking Jimmy Carter’s presidential campaign visit hung in the Rebel Room inside Watertown’s American Hotel, which was razed in 2001 along with the adjacent T.A. Smith block building on Arcade Street. Today, there is a city bus station at the site. Watertown Daily Times
Presidential candidate Jimmy Carter waits to speak to about 50 Democrats gathered at the Holiday Inn in Watertown on Nov. 18, 1975. He was introduced by Robert A. Bouchard, left, chair of the Jefferson County Democratic Committee. Watertown Daily Times
President Jimmy Carter shakes hands as he arrives at a birthday party for his wife Rosalynn in 2015 in Plains, Georgia. Ben Gray/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS
A July 1976 picture of Jimmy Carter, right, and Walter Mondale. (Globe Photos/ZUMA Wire/TNS)
Former President Jimmy Carter turned 98 on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Curtis Compton/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
Editor’s note: This story is a republication of a Nov. 19, 1975, story in the Watertown Dail…
WATERTOWN — In the fall of 1975, a governor from Georgia little known in the north country and accompanied by a small group of people, walked down Washington Street greeting passersby with a simple message: “My name is Jimmy Carter and I’m running for president.”
“He was just stopping and shaking hands,” said Paul J. Browne, a young Times reporter who was part of the modest procession. “Nobody was stopping and recognizing him on the street at that time.”
James Earl Carter Jr. was a peanut farmer and Sunday school teacher from Plains, Georgia, who also studied nuclear physics while serving as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. After serving nearly four years as governor of Georgia, he announced in December 1974 that he was seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S. presidency.
At the time, more notable names such as former Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey and Massachusetts Sen. Edward M. “Ted” Kennedy were expected to throw their hats into the ring. Other early formidable candidates would include Alabama Gov. George Wallace and California Gov. Jerry Brown.
None of this dampened Mr. Carter’s enthusiasm as he walked through Public Square on Nov. 18, 1975, hanging a left at the American Corner and continuing down Arsenal Street toward Arcade Street. There, painted on the front window of an establishment that billed itself as “The World Famous Rebel Room,” he saw a familiar sight: a Confederate flag.
“That caught his eye immediately,” Mr. Browne said. “He said, ‘Oh, we’ve to go in there.’ It was a pure Southern thing.”
The Rebel Room in the former American Hotel was a tavern whose late owner, Robert R. Pugliese, fought a multi-year battle with the state Liquor Authority to call it a saloon. The differences between a tavern and a saloon were murky, but a restriction on saloons had been on the state’s books since Prohibition, when the legislature felt the words “saloon” and “speak easy” carried illicit connotations even after liquor was legalized.
“Rebel Bob,” as Mr. Pugliese was often called, enlisted the help of Lt. Gov. Mary Anne Krupsak after the state threatened to pull his liquor license for calling his tavern a saloon. In May 1978, Gov. Hugh L. Carey signed a law enabling the business to be called the “The Rebel Room Saloon,” making it the first saloon in the state.
It was against this backdrop that Mr. Carter walked into the Rebel Room on the afternoon of Nov. 18, where he encountered “guys lined up on stools at the bar,” according to Mr. Browne.
“I don’t know if I ever saw a candidate go into a bar. It was a pretty rugged crowd,” Mr. Browne said.
Mr. Carter repeated his greeting about who he was and saying that he was running for president, providing some brief biographical information. Soon, patrons were taking money laying on the bar for their next rounds of drinks and giving it to Mr. Carter for his campaign.
“Blue-collar guys were giving money to a candidate from Georgia. I thought that was significant,” Mr. Browne said. “You didn’t need a poll at that point; you just knew. I thought, ‘Boy, that is a good sign.’”
He said that the way Mr. Carter instantly connected one-on-one with the patrons “was just a remarkable piece of retail politics.” He said the event was totally spontaneous and caused him to look at the political aspirant in a new light.
“I remember leaving the Rebel Room and going, ‘This guy is going to do it,’” Mr. Browne said. “He had enough charisma and general humility that he just connected with people. During that campaign, he was definitely electrifying people, including the beer drinkers at the Rebel Room.”
Jimmy Carter would end up taking the Democratic nomination for president in 1976 and then defeating incumbent Republican Gerald R. Ford Jr. in the general election to become America’s 39th president, serving one term. This week, he entered hospice care at his Plains home at age 98.
Mr. Browne went on to become the chief spokesman for the New York City Police Department for more than a decade and in 2013 became vice president of public affairs at Notre Dame University in Indiana. He is now retired.
The American Hotel, which housed the Rebel Room, was razed in 2001 along with the adjacent T.A. Smith block building on Arcade Street. Today, there is a city bus station at the site.
