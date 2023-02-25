WATERTOWN — In the fall of 1975, a governor from Georgia little known in the north country and accompanied by a small group of people, walked down Washington Street greeting passersby with a simple message: “My name is Jimmy Carter and I’m running for president.”

“He was just stopping and shaking hands,” said Paul J. Browne, a young Times reporter who was part of the modest procession. “Nobody was stopping and recognizing him on the street at that time.”

Jimmy Carter 1975

Presidential candidate Jimmy Carter, then the governor of Georgia, waits to speak to about 50 Democrats gathered at the Holiday Inn in Watertown on Nov. 18, 1975. Watertown Daily Times

A sign marking Jimmy Carter’s presidential campaign visit hung in the Rebel Room inside Watertown’s American Hotel, which was razed in 2001 along with the adjacent T.A. Smith block building on Arcade Street. Today, there is a city bus station at the site. Watertown Daily Times
