WATERTOWN — A 24-year-old male was treated and released from Samaritan Medical Center following a stabbing on the sidewalk in front of NAPA Auto Parts on Mill Street shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said.
Sgt. Giaquinto said police are following leads and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.