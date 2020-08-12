CHAUMONT — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies on Monday charged a man with fourth-degree grand larceny and resisting arrest after he allegedly stole two vehicles and then fled on foot.
Shane M. Lauzon, 29, of Constable, Franklin County, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and resisting arrest in the town of Lyme on Monday evening.
At about 11 p.m., Mr. Lauzon was at a residence on County Road 179, allegedly intoxicated and visiting friends. According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Lauzon wanted to leave at about 11 p.m., which is when he walked over to a neighbor’s residence and stole a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer. Shortly after, Mr. Lauzon was confronted by a woman and later left the Lancer.
Mr. Lauzon then walked to another house on the road and stole a Ford pickup truck. Deputies responded to the scene at about 11:18 p.m. and a patrol spotted Mr. Lauzon driving in the truck. He pulled over and fled on foot a short distance before he was detained.
Mr. Lauzon was taken to River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, for treatment of cuts — which he suffered before coming into contact with deputies, according to the office — before being taken to jail and held without bail.
