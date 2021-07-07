EVANS MILLS — A pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Tuesday night near Walmart at the intersection of Route 11 and Johnson Road in the town LeRay.
According to state police, at around 10:30 p.m., Robert J. Simmons, 31, Evans Mills, was traveling south on Route 11 in a 2013 Dodge pickup truck when the pedestrian, Amy E. Salazar, 32, Carthage, entered the southbound lane and into the path of his pickup truck. Ms. Salazar was struck and later pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr. Simmons was evaluated by a state police drug recognition expert at the scene, and he showed no signs of alcohol or drug impairment. An investigation is ongoing.
