WATERTOWN — A 34-year-old was struck in the head with a firearm Tuesday evening on State Street, city police say.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m., city police responded to 1301 State St. for an incident involving three people. According to city police, two people allegedly entered the top-floor apartment at the location, confronted the 34-year-old and struck him in the head with the firearm. The 34-year-old then fled from the apartment.
When police arrived, they were unsure if the two people who went into the apartment were still inside. That is why a section of State Street was closed for a period of time. City police used its Special Response Team with a K-9 unit to clear the apartment, and there was nobody inside. State Street was then reopened to traffic.
The 34-year-old was treated at Samaritan Medical Center and released. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Watertown police at 315-782-2233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.