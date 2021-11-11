WILNA — A 350-pound bear collided with a car Wednesday evening, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.
Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper said a smaller car hit the bear at around 6:10 p.m. at State Route 3A and Loop Road. He said the driver of the car suffered minor injuries to her hands and arms, mostly due to the airbags. The car sustained extensive damage to its front passenger side, he said.
“It was by no means a cub,” Mr. Draper said.
The bear died at the scene and was given to a person on scene who wanted the meat, Mr. Draper said. The driver was not transported to the hospital.
