RODMAN — Justin R. Runkles woke up every day not even needing a cup of coffee.

Mr. Runkles died suddenly at work on July 20 at the age of 38. The Carthage native who lived in Rodman with his wife, Kelly L. Runkles, and their 2-year-old daughter, Kamryn, was known to only need a glass of orange juice to start the day. Throw in some dancing and silliness as his wife and daughter got ready, you’d have a standard morning in the Runkles household. It was the same on July 20.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.