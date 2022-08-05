RODMAN — Justin R. Runkles woke up every day not even needing a cup of coffee.
Mr. Runkles died suddenly at work on July 20 at the age of 38. The Carthage native who lived in Rodman with his wife, Kelly L. Runkles, and their 2-year-old daughter, Kamryn, was known to only need a glass of orange juice to start the day. Throw in some dancing and silliness as his wife and daughter got ready, you’d have a standard morning in the Runkles household. It was the same on July 20.
Ms. Runkles, a speech pathologist, was chasing around their 2-year-old with Mr. Runkles. He went to work at a Rodman construction business, where he’d been for a year and where he finally seemed happy in his job. It was just like any other morning, but the man who friends described as a lover of life and dedicated dad had an enlarged heart. It isn’t clear exactly how he died, but a car crash years ago may have been a contributing factor.
In 2012, Mr. Runkles was driving on Route 3 in the town of LeRay with his then-wife, Jennifer, when their vehicle was struck head-on. Jennifer died from her injuries, and Mr. Runkles was seriously injured and taken to Samaritan Medical Center. He gradually began recovering with physical therapy. As time went on, his friends began encouraging him to get back on the dating scene. Coincidently, Ms. Runkles’ friends were doing the same thing.
They both decided to give online dating a shot, and they were together within a month.
Ms. Runkles laughed remembering finding “Runks Guidelines to a Good Life” on his social media page before they officially started dating. These guidelines were Mr. Runkles’s thoughts and feelings on a page. In one excerpt, he wrote, “At times it’s easy to lose the real reasons of life. Life is a gift. It should be cherished no matter how bad it is or how much you don’t understand it. Just cherish it and live in that moment of greatness!”
“I have to say, when I first met him and read those, I thought, ‘Who is this kooky person?’” Ms. Runkles said.
But then she got to know him.
“After the accident, he was not one to dwell on things,” she said. “He always said it was a way for him to get through things. If he saw something he didn’t like or something that bothered him, or something he cherished, he wrote about it.”
The two got married in 2019, and they had Kamryn in September 2020.
“I think he definitely took on the responsibility of being a father very seriously,” she said. “He definitely became more of a worrier when we had Kamryn, and he always used to say I worry too much. But he had as much fun with her as he did anyone else.”
Ms. Runkles watched her husband hold several jobs over the course of their relationship, but it wasn’t until April 2021 when he found a gig with C&F Building Solutions that she saw happiness stem from his work.
“This was the first job where he seemed really happy,” she said. “It was different every day. He really liked his co-workers. It just seemed like a good fit for him.”
Shane Cashel, owner of C&F, spoke on behalf of his crew, including Brian Brown and Caleb Beach. Mr. Cashel said Mr. Runkles was the type of employee who would take younger employees under his wing and be a role model. Ms. Runkles said her husband loved to hunt with his father, and he also enjoyed teaching younger people or those new to hunting how to do it.
“He made me a better boss,” Mr. Cashel said. “On top of being a dear friend, he was a valued member of our team.”
The 2012 crash nudged Mr. Runkles to not take life for granted, but he didn’t project that on to other people, Mr. Cashel said. He was naturally inspiring whether or not people knew about his past trauma, and he preached to others not to sweat the small stuff.
“He just projected happiness,” Mr. Cashel said. “And he just led by example.”
Mr. Cashel owns a 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck, and since Mr. Runkles was interested in vintage, older trucks, he decided to raffle the vehicle in his honor. He said all of the proceeds will go to the Runkles family.
“He was a wonderful person,” Mr. Cashel said. “We are fortunate to live in the community we do because there’ve been a lot of wonderful people helping and just showing their support.”
Ms. Runkles said they still don’t have many answers about her husband’s death. She said he had an enlarged heart, which possibly was a result of the 2012 crash. At times when the body suffers severe trauma, the heart will have to work extra hard to keep it alive. As a result, Ms. Runkles got to see her husband’s heart grow over the years, in more ways than one.
“Isn’t it crazy? I called him the Grinch because it just got bigger,” she said with a laugh. “But seriously, he did love life, and he loved his family with all of his heart.”
She added that there have been countless friends and relatives in her orbit recently to support her.
“There is no way I’m going to be able to thank everyone that has helped us,” she said. “The community has just been so generous.”
