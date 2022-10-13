RUTLAND — A 4-year-old Amish boy died after falling out of a wagon and being run over by the wagon on Wednesday at Stoltzfus family farm.
It happened in a corn field at the Rutland farm shortly before noon, according to Benjamin K. Timmerman, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
