WATERTOWN — State police are investigating the accidental drowning of a four-year-old Amish boy in a town of Rutland pond Sunday.

Troopers said the child was located in a pond on Archer Road. The investigation revealed, according to the troopers, that the child’s father was attempting to locate the child when he located his son face down in the middle of the pond, which is located on the property.

