WATERTOWN — State police are investigating the accidental drowning of a four-year-old Amish boy in a town of Rutland pond Sunday.
Troopers said the child was located in a pond on Archer Road. The investigation revealed, according to the troopers, that the child’s father was attempting to locate the child when he located his son face down in the middle of the pond, which is located on the property.
The child was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for further medical treatment. Despite the efforts of the medical staff at the hospital, the child was pronounced dead.
There were no signs of foul play or any evidence at the scene to indicate anything other than an accidental drowning, troopers said.
Troopers did not provide the child’s identity. The investigation is continuing.
