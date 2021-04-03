ALEXANDRIA BAY — A 46-year-old man died Friday evening after he lost his balance and fell from the roof of a bar in the village.
State police say that at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, Daniel L. Langill may have suffered a medical event or lost his balance while on the roof adjacent to his apartment in the village. He fell from the second floor and was later taken to River Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
State police are continuing the investigation.
