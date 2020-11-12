WATERTOWN — More than 50 people were arrested, hundreds of bags of heroin were seized and thousands of dollars were recovered Thursday, coming after a years-long investigation by local law enforcement and the state attorney general’s office.
Officers were up early and conducting a long-awaited drug sweep in Watertown on Thursday. It was called “Operation Heat Wave,” and it resulted in 54 people being indicted on charges of conspiring in three major drug trafficking rings that funneled heroin, fentanyl and cocaine into Jefferson County.
The two-year investigation led to the recovery of 850 bags of fentanyl-laced heroin, 65 grams of heroin — about 650 bags with a street valued of $15,000 — and nearly three kilograms of cocaine, valued at more than $300,000.
The operation included hundreds of hours of physical and covert surveillance and court-authorized wiretaps. According to the attorney general’s office, defendants and their coconspirators frequently used coded and cryptic terminology in an attempt to disguise their illicit activities; such as referring to seven-gram narcotics transactions as “Michael Vick” or “Kevin Durant,” a reference to the two sports players’ jersey number.
This was an effort by the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force, Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Watertown Police Department, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Border Patrol, United States Army, Criminal Investigations Division, U.S. Marshals Service, Syracuse Police Department and New York City Police Department.
Those charged under the indictments are:
Jason Agosto, 36, Watertown
Ricardo Agosto, 43, Puerto Rico
Corey Aldrich, 29, Clayton
Timothy Alexander, 58, LaFargeville
Hector Rivera Arroyo, 32, New Jersey
Eunique Atkinson, 33, Watertown
Curtis Betances, 30, Watertown
Daniel Borg, 42, Watertown
Stephanie Bryan, 35, Evans Mills
Larry Butcher, 40, Watertown
William Carrigan, 69, Watertown
Chastity Collins, 41, Watertown
Gregory Cox, 33, Glen Park
Xavier Drayton, 32, Watertown
Kristina Finney, 27, Watertown
Robin Foley, 57, Watertown
Daniel Fraser, 45, Watertown
Antoine Gary, 47, Watertown
Tyree Gary, “Teek,” 28, Watertown
Darius Guillebeaux, “D Block,” 46, Watertown
Jarvis Hines, 37, Watertown
Nathaniel Killborn, 23, Clayton
Stanley Kims, 37, Watertown
Andrew Knowles, 32, Watertown
Phillip Lavalley, 42, Watertown
Casey Lehman, 41, Watertown
Jamal Lynch, 39, Calcium
Brittany Mallette, 29, Watertown
Colin Marshall, 28, Watertown
Ryan Martin, 34, Watertown
Kavon Mason, 32, Watertown
Carlos Matos, 39, Watertown
Arelyne Minier, 23, New York City
Jonna Murdock, 51, Evans Mills
Maxine Nunez, 30, Bronx
Adrian Paris, 32, Watertown
Raymond Perez, 29, Watertown
Amber Pitcher, 34, Rutland
Doreen Salerno, 46, Watertown
Ethan Sargent, 38, Watertown
Everette Saunders, 31, Watertown
Drew Schroy, 25, Watertown
Steven Seavolt, 49, Watertown
Curtney Smith, 30, Watertown
Troy Stewart, 43, Evans Mills
Andrew Stoby, 39, Watertown
Troy Thomas, “Harlem,” 41, Watertown
Jordan Torres, “City,” 29, Bronx
Jessica Tousley, 41, Watertown
Rashay Whitfield, 39, Watertown
Kevin Whitner, 42, Philadelphia, Penn.
James Williams, “Dizzy,” or “Diz,” 27, Utica
Christina Woodward, 41, New Jersey
Jeffrey Young, 44, Black River
“Great job by local Law enforcement and the City of Watertown Police Department for working with Attorney General Letitia James and multiple state and federal agencies in this effort to take down a large-scale drug operation in Watertown and Jefferson County,” said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith. “That is why the city of Watertown will always support our local police and law enforcement.”
