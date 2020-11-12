WATERTOWN — More than 50 people were arrested, hundreds of bags of heroin were seized and thousands of dollars were recovered Thursday, coming after a years-long investigation by local law enforcement and the state attorney general’s office.

Officers were up early and conducting a long-awaited drug sweep in Watertown on Thursday. It was called “Operation Heat Wave,” and it resulted in 54 people being indicted on charges of conspiring in three major drug trafficking rings that funneled heroin, fentanyl and cocaine into Jefferson County.

The two-year investigation led to the recovery of 850 bags of fentanyl-laced heroin, 65 grams of heroin — about 650 bags with a street valued of $15,000 — and nearly three kilograms of cocaine, valued at more than $300,000.

The operation included hundreds of hours of physical and covert surveillance and court-authorized wiretaps. According to the attorney general’s office, defendants and their coconspirators frequently used coded and cryptic terminology in an attempt to disguise their illicit activities; such as referring to seven-gram narcotics transactions as “Michael Vick” or “Kevin Durant,” a reference to the two sports players’ jersey number.

This was an effort by the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force, Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Watertown Police Department, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Border Patrol, United States Army, Criminal Investigations Division, U.S. Marshals Service, Syracuse Police Department and New York City Police Department.

Those charged under the indictments are:

Jason Agosto, 36, Watertown

Ricardo Agosto, 43, Puerto Rico

Corey Aldrich, 29, Clayton

Timothy Alexander, 58, LaFargeville

Hector Rivera Arroyo, 32, New Jersey

Eunique Atkinson, 33, Watertown

Curtis Betances, 30, Watertown

Daniel Borg, 42, Watertown

Stephanie Bryan, 35, Evans Mills

Larry Butcher, 40, Watertown

William Carrigan, 69, Watertown

Chastity Collins, 41, Watertown

Gregory Cox, 33, Glen Park

Xavier Drayton, 32, Watertown

Kristina Finney, 27, Watertown

Robin Foley, 57, Watertown

Daniel Fraser, 45, Watertown

Antoine Gary, 47, Watertown

Tyree Gary, “Teek,” 28, Watertown

Darius Guillebeaux, “D Block,” 46, Watertown

Jarvis Hines, 37, Watertown

Nathaniel Killborn, 23, Clayton

Stanley Kims, 37, Watertown

Andrew Knowles, 32, Watertown

Phillip Lavalley, 42, Watertown

Casey Lehman, 41, Watertown

Jamal Lynch, 39, Calcium

Brittany Mallette, 29, Watertown

Colin Marshall, 28, Watertown

Ryan Martin, 34, Watertown

Kavon Mason, 32, Watertown

Carlos Matos, 39, Watertown

Arelyne Minier, 23, New York City

Jonna Murdock, 51, Evans Mills

Maxine Nunez, 30, Bronx

Adrian Paris, 32, Watertown

Raymond Perez, 29, Watertown

Amber Pitcher, 34, Rutland

Doreen Salerno, 46, Watertown

Ethan Sargent, 38, Watertown

Everette Saunders, 31, Watertown

Drew Schroy, 25, Watertown

Steven Seavolt, 49, Watertown

Curtney Smith, 30, Watertown

Troy Stewart, 43, Evans Mills

Andrew Stoby, 39, Watertown

Troy Thomas, “Harlem,” 41, Watertown

Jordan Torres, “City,” 29, Bronx

Jessica Tousley, 41, Watertown

Rashay Whitfield, 39, Watertown

Kevin Whitner, 42, Philadelphia, Penn.

James Williams, “Dizzy,” or “Diz,” 27, Utica

Christina Woodward, 41, New Jersey

Jeffrey Young, 44, Black River

“Great job by local Law enforcement and the City of Watertown Police Department for working with Attorney General Letitia James and multiple state and federal agencies in this effort to take down a large-scale drug operation in Watertown and Jefferson County,” said Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith. “That is why the city of Watertown will always support our local police and law enforcement.”

