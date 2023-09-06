BLACK RIVER — The Black River Ambulance Squad and Fire Department teamed up to organize a First Responder 5K through the village of Black River in August to benefit the two volunteer agencies.

According to a press release prior to the event, two non-profit, volunteer agencies provide emergency services coverage for the village of Black River and provide mutual aid to the city of Watertown, Fort Drum, town of LeRay, town of Rutland and the Carthage area. In 2022, Black River Ambulance Squad ran over 700 calls and the Black River Fire Department responded to more than 100 calls.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.