BLACK RIVER — The Black River Ambulance Squad and Fire Department teamed up to organize a First Responder 5K through the village of Black River in August to benefit the two volunteer agencies.
According to a press release prior to the event, two non-profit, volunteer agencies provide emergency services coverage for the village of Black River and provide mutual aid to the city of Watertown, Fort Drum, town of LeRay, town of Rutland and the Carthage area. In 2022, Black River Ambulance Squad ran over 700 calls and the Black River Fire Department responded to more than 100 calls.
“Both agencies rely heavily on donations and fundraising efforts to continue to provide much needed emergency services to our community,” stated the release.
According to organizers, the run went extremely well.
“We had amazing help from sponsors and volunteers and would again like to thank everyone that came out and supported the agencies,” said the event spokesperson. “The funds will be going towards a new facility for the ambulance squad, and for the fire department, it will be going towards maintaining and developing equipment to make for more efficient and effective service to our community.”
The 5K run and walk was a timed event that traversed the formerly-known “Michael J. Cerroni Memorial 5K” route through the village.
“Our wish is for the event to bring together the community of Black River as well as people and business from all over the surrounding region in order to raise support for our first responders and embrace the local community,” said organizers prior to the Aug. 5 run.
Following the race organizers expressed thanks to Combat Veteran motorcycle group for assisting runners along the route and helping with traffic control in the village during the event, and to Father Lundy for the pre-race invocation.
Organizers are planning to make the First Responders 5K an annual event.
There were 88 finishers in this year’s race with entrants coming from local communities, throughout the state and from out of state — New Jersey, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Texas.
Sean Martinek, 25, of Watertown was the first male to cross the finish line in a time of 18:49. Hannah Cook, 27, of Burlington Vt., was the first female finisher with a time of 22:30.
Overall place, name, age, gun time
5th, Chad Quillia, 38, 21:58
6th, Aiden Shepard, 14, 22:21
36th, Alexander Snyder, 32, 27:52
54th, Luke Hernandez, 32, 33:06
58th, Amelia Graham, 25, 34:55
59th, Trey Graham, 26, 34:57
70th, Belinda Oliveau, 61, 39:07
73rd, Emily Etheridge, 42, 39:59
76th, Chris Huni, 61, 42:52
78th, Christopher Mueller, 46, 43:30
86th, Win Anderson, 46, 54:05
87th, Susan Anderson, 43, 54:05
88th, Nora Shepard, 10, 57:37
14th, Devin Meyers, 28, 23:55
31st, Karsen Dodge, 23, 26:57
84th, Ashley Hendrickson, 30, 51:49
39th, Teresa Freeman, 39, 29:29
