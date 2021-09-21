WATERTOWN — The Factory Street apartment building that, when condemned last month, put dozens of people out on the street has been put up for sale.
Listed with North Star Real Estate and Property Management, the 8,028-square-foot apartment building at 661 Factory St. was listed for sale for $599,000 on Tuesday. The listing describes it as an “approximately 35 unit building,” constructed in 1900, and says it previously generated over $200,000 per year in rent revenue.
City of Watertown tax records show the property has 8,028 square feet of rentable space for 43 total units. Tax records show it was last sold in October of 2012 for $650,000 to the current owners, 661 Factory Street, LLC, a company registered out of a post office box in Brantingham, Lewis County.
The property’s value was assessed at $208,200 this year, with a full market value pegged at $226,304.
The building was condemned late on Aug. 8, after city codes enforcement agents were called out late on a Sunday after the fire alarm system was triggered erroneously.
They found a building in disarray, reporting feces-covered walls, leaks, plumbing and electrical problems, as well as a faulty fire alarm system. The building lacked many modern fire safety systems, and with a faulty alarm system that was completely defenseless in the event of a fire, according to city code enforcement superintendent Dana Aikins.
The buildings residents, most of whom said they’d been put up in the building by the Jefferson County Department of Social Services, waited for over a week before new accommodations could be found. Many of them camped outside the building itself, waiting in tents and relying on donations from area nonprofits and individuals.
Their encampment became an icon of the homelessness problem in Jefferson County, with people who never lived at 661 Factory St. setting up camp on Fairbanks St. alongside the original displaced residents. County officials, including chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators Scott A. Gray said, the situation was “eye opening,” exposing the reality of homelessness in the north country.
The residents who waited outside the building were told they would be home shortly, and that the building’s owners were working rapidly to restore the building and return it to service. Repairs were made to the alarm system within days, and work crews employed by the buildings owner could be seen daily going in and out of the building, making other repairs.
Those efforts slowed and then stopped as the building’s residents were sorted into new living situations. As of Tuesday, the apartment building sits empty and dormant, with all points of entry boarded up.
