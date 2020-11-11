FORT DRUM — Seven-year-old Rosie Gray was reminded every day how much her father loved her while he was deployed to Afghanistan this past year.
Her father, Staff Sgt. Philip A. Gray, left little notes behind while he was off in Afghanistan. The notes were first placed every day in her mermaid lunch box, then given to her by her mother after the pandemic ended the school year in March.
“They’re the best of friends,” her mother, Kristen, said about notes Mr. Gray left for their daughter.
Sgt. Gray, 34, a member of the Charlie Company, 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion, was gone for 10 months, from October 2019 to August of this year. He got back three days before his daughter’s seventh birthday.
“She had the messages so she knew that I was thinking about her,” he said.
In all, there were 270 notes on 3-by-5 pastel index cards he prepared before his deployment as he watched his favorite television programs.
Every day, Rosie and her mom also added to a colorful paper chain that ended up “going from the ceiling to the floor and a little then some,” Mrs. Gray said.
The messages included “Happy Halloween” with a pumpkin, snowmen in the winter, “Love You Booger Butt” and wishing her a happy Thanksgiving on a trip to her Aunt Suzie’s in North Carolina last year.
“They definitely helped while I was away,” he said.
The love notes from the doting dad to the second-grader ended up part of the new Kelly Clarkson talk show to honor Veterans Day. It aired on NBC Watertown on Wednesday afternoon.
The show played tribute to everyone in the talk show zoom audience for Veterans Day. They videotaped the program from Fort Drum on Oct. 6.
The family watched the talk show at Mrs. Gray’s parents house in Brooklyn, Conn., after driving down Tuesday afternoon.
Back in August, the 7-year-old had no idea her dad was back from the deployment for two weeks while he was quarantined, only learning of this after the quarantine had ended.
She and her mother hurried over on the morning of Aug. 11 to say welcome back with a big hug, he recalled.
“She had no idea I was 3½ miles away,” he recalled.
In two weeks, the tight-knit family will be moving back to Fort Benning, Ga., where they lived before moving to the north country two years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.