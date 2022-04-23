ANTWERP — A 7-year-old drowned Friday night at a residence on Pulpit Rock Road, according to state police.
State police responded to Pulpit Rock Road in the town of Antwerp shortly before 10 p.m. after an accidental drowning was reported.
According to state police, the 7-year-old was found at the bottom of a family pool behind the residence by her father. A neighbor was performing CPR on the child when troopers arrived.
Gouverneur Ambulance took the child to Gouverneur Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation indicates that the child exited the residence without the father’s knowledge and either entered or fell into the pool.
The investigation is continuing.
