WATERTOWN — A 75-year-old woman was struck by a pickup truck as she was crossing a city street Wednesday afternoon.
First responders were dispatched to Arsenal and Arcade streets near Public Square for a crash involving a pedestrian at about 3:45 p.m.
According to city police, the 75-year-old woman was struck in the crosswalk by a black 2015 Dodge pickup truck, driven by a 34-year-old woman. EMTs with Guilfoyle Ambulance Service treated the woman at the scene, then took her to Samaritan Medical Center.
It appears she suffered abrasions, but was OK. There was no damage to the truck that hit her. The driver was ticketed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.