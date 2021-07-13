LAFARGEVILLE — An 8-year-old boy was injured in a crash Monday involving a pickup truck and buggy.
At about 9:11 a.m., state police in Alexandria Bay responded to a car versus buggy injury accident on County Route 181 at the intersection with County Route 5 in the town of Orleans.
The buggy, operated by Abraham S. Gingerich, 19, was traveling west on County Route 181 when it began a left turn toward County Route 5, without yielding to a 2017 Ford pickup truck, operated by Dale L. Timmerman, 28, Redwood.
The pickup truck struck the rear of the buggy, ejecting Mr. Gingerich and the 8-year-old male passenger, who state police did not identify. The truck then struck a fence on County Route 181.
Mr. Gingerich declined medical attention, and his passenger was taken by Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for treatment of what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.
Mr. Timmerman was not injured in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.