CHAUMONT — A village man died Friday night after being struck by a vehicle on Route 12E in the town of Lyme.
According to state police, at about 7:45 p.m., Joseph G. Haas, 32, of Chaumont, was traveling eastbound on Route 12E in a 2004 Buick Rendevous when a pedestrian, George Sipos, 83, entered the lane of travel. Mr. Haas attempted to stop, but was unable to avoid striking Mr. Sipos. The impact caused Mr. Sipos to be thrown into the other lane of travel, resulting in a second vehicle hitting him. Mr. Sipos was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
