THERESA — State police are investigating an incident in which an 84-year-old man died after having suffered an apparent medical problem while riding his ATV on Friday evening.
At about 7:30 p.m., the Theresa Fire Department responded to Route 136, or Douglas Crossing Road, for an ATV that had rolled over possibly into a creek near a trail, Fire Chief Timothy Karg said. Paramedics had to drive through fields to gain access to the crash scene.
A spokesperson for state police said there is no evidence of a crash, instead they are investigating the apparent medical event. The spokesperson said the man on the ATV has an extensive medical history.
Evans Mills Ambulance, Thousand Islands Rescue, Philadelphia fire and Fort Drum Rescue assisted at the site.
