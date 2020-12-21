WATERTOWN — Perhaps the driving factor for why Robert A. Irvine continues to work as a crossing guard at 85 years old is because his late wife inspired him after they did it for so long just blocks from each other.
Mr. Irvine was married for 58 years to his wife Shirley. They were friends before dating, and he just called her one day. It all worked out from there, as he puts it.
Shirley was a crossing guard at the corner of Lansing and Hoard streets, while Mr. Irvine coordinated the mail at the New York Air Brake Corporation on Starbuck Avenue. They had children together, then got to meet their grandchildren, and he worked the mail for 36 years.
He left the company in 1993 and took a job at Tops in the Seaway Shopping Center. Scott Hanson is the manager there, and he said Mr. Irvine works five days a week bagging groceries and pushing carts. He said he’s worked with Mr. Irvine at Tops for more than 20 years. He finds Mr. Irvine to be one of the most kind, gentle yet energetic people he’s worked with.
“I hope I’m still able to do what he does when I’m his age,” Mr. Hanson said.
As well as his job at Tops, Mr. Irvine followed his wife into becoming a crossing guard. He remembers her telling him that he wouldn’t be able to take sitting at home and watching TV all day.
So, for nearly 20 years, Mr. Irvine walked with his wife every weekday at 7:45 a.m. to her corner, then he walked to his a few blocks away. They’d spend a half-hour guiding the students across the street, then he’d meet her after and they’d walk home together for a cup of coffee.
They had their routine like that every day. It just happened to be how their love story worked out.
“It worked out too good to be true it seemed,” he said. “You wouldn’t think we would be so close.”
Now, Mr. Irvine still does it, but he doesn’t have his wife down the road. Maybe it’s in hindsight he considers it to be a job that sometimes is taken for granted.
“Don’t just think that something is always going to be there the next day,” he said.
Shirley got sick about five years ago. She was 79 when she died.
“I accepted it,” Mr. Irvine said. “Everything was done to try to help her, but the cancer just went right through her body.”
He still goes to his corner every morning and afternoon — Mill and East Hoard streets.
“You get the feeling after a while that you own it,” he said. “I don’t know. It’s just a crazy thought.”
He continues his gentle atmosphere, and parents, students, customers and coworkers still love seeing him every day.
Most of all, he’s honest with himself in that he never liked being in large groups anyway.
“It’s kind of a hidden secret to admit that you like being in small groups,” he said. “It hasn’t really bothered me that much because what ya never did you don’t miss.”
