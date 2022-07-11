WATERTOWN — A 91-year-old Weaver Road resident has died, after being struck in a fatal car crash Monday morning.
According to Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, Agnes T. Weaver was crossing across Weaver Road at about 7 a.m. Monday morning when she was struck by a Toyota sedan traveling northbound. Deputies said she died at the scene of the crash.
The sedan operator, who was in their car alone, was uninjured and contacted police after the crash. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the accident, and no tickets or charges have been filed as of midday Monday.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by the town of Watertown fire department and ambulance, Watertown city police and the New York State Police.
Weaver Road, between State Route 126 and Ridge Road, was closed while law enforcement investigated and cleared the scene, but has since reopened.
