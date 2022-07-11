WATERTOWN — A 91-year-old Weaver Road resident died after being struck by a car Monday morning.
According to Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, Agnes T. White was crossing Weaver Road at about 7 a.m. when she was hit by a Toyota sedan traveling northbound. Deputies said she died at the scene.
The sedan operator, who was in their car alone, was uninjured and contacted police after the crash. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash, and no tickets or charges have been filed.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by the town of Watertown fire department and ambulance, Watertown city police and the New York state police.
Weaver Road, between Route 126 and Ridge Road, was closed while law enforcement investigated and cleared the scene. The area has reopened.
