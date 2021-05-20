WATERTOWN — Joseph D. Plummer, the director of Jefferson County Office of Fire and Emergency Management, was alarmed when he saw what appeared to be a nearly 10-minute delay from when 911 was called and when officers responded to a recent fatal office shooting, sparking an investigation and ultimate reconciliation of what was a huge concern for the dispatch center.
An investigation conducted into the 911 center’s response to the recent shooting highlights the thoroughness and attention to detail paid to big calls, officials said. It also appears to have proved that dispatchers quickly sent help to the scene, even if it could have appeared otherwise in a report.
The 911 center will review an incident as large as the one on Wednesday, April 28, when a shooter entered Bridgeview Real Estate Services at 145 Clinton St. and shot and killed the two owners, Maxine M. Quigg and Terrence M. O’Brien. The shooter, Barry K. Stewart, was then at large for roughly four hours before he reportedly died by suicide in Franklin County.
It’s a review done mostly for learning purposes, since, fortunately, the Jefferson County dispatch center rarely experiences a shooting of this nature, Mr. Plummer said. But the investigation he conducted in the days after the shooting was done for a somewhat different reason. As officers were building their timeline of the day, they noticed in a report that there could have been an up to 10-minute delay between when the call was initially made to dispatch and when officers were sent to the real estate business.
“Obviously that’s a huge situation,” Mr. Plummer said. “That was a huge concern for me.”
The investigation revealed that police had been dispatched almost immediately after the call came in. It was proved by examining audio tapes that are stamped on the same time sync, and those aligned to show there was no delay. There was a computer software issue in time-stamping the response, Mr. Plummer said.
The process is a dispatcher will take the call, get the address, log the caller’s phone number in case they are disconnected and obtain a narrative simply that shots have been fired.
“It’s that quick,” Mr. Plummer said.
The information is then sent to the law enforcement desk dispatcher, who gets officers moving toward the scene as the initial dispatcher who took the call is continuing to gather information.
Mr. Plummer said that the dispatcher who first answered the caller, who was inside the office at the time, even assisted in their exit of the building, with the coordination of law enforcement.
“The dispatcher that answered that call did an absolutely fantastic job,” Mr. Plummer said. “The dispatcher stayed right with them the whole time until it was safe.”
The delay being proved wrong shows the coordination and team effort that went into that day. There were five dispatchers working the 911 center when the call came in shortly before 2 p.m., and there was a shift change at 3 p.m. The dispatchers who were supposed go home for the day instead stayed working until roughly 7 p.m. that evening.
“We basically expanded our 911 force to 11 people,” he said.
A day like that also shows why, before they are hired, dispatchers are trained for roughly six months on every facet of the job, from working the law and fire desk to taking all initial calls. Everyone was assisting each other and helping each other with every job. It’s what has made Mr. Plummer’s job so difficult when he has to nominate individual dispatchers for awards. Whenever a dispatcher goes above and beyond, there’s likely several others that were right there helping. Just like in July 2017, when Joel R. Davis, a state trooper, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute in Theresa. All five dispatchers on duty that night were later nominated for an award by Mr. Plummer, especially since all five knew Mr. Davis personally.
“They know one of their brothers is lying in a ditch, shot,” Mr. Plummer said. “And they are still making sure everybody else is responding, feeding them information of where the shooter is and trying to keep them safe — all at the same time, knowing that Joel is laying on the ground.”
And it was more of the same on April 28.
“The dispatch center was a well-oiled Swiss watch running,” Mr. Plummer said. “Everybody works together. In the public safety building, everyone is a big family. It doesn’t matter if you work for the sheriff, for me or for the city police chief, when the chips are down, it doesn’t matter which uniform you wear, what badge you have or whatever your job is you do — it’s all one big family and one huge team.”
