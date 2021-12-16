WATERTOWN — A new club at Wonderland Ink Factory is being welcomed with open arms.
“There’s nothing to do in Watertown, so we decided to start an arm-wrestling club,” said Amy J. Robinson, a full-time apprentice at Wonderland and the studio’s shop manager.
The club’s first tournament was held Nov. 13 at Wonderland, 128 Franklin St. About 40 people showed up for the event.
“Some were spectators, but most were competitors,” Ms. Robinson said. “Everybody wants to get together, arm wrestle, have a good time and hang out and socialize.”
The next tournament begins at noon Sunday. The matches will be “pot luck.” Participants in different weight classes will put $10 in a jar, with the winner taking all. Competitors are weighed at Wonderland.
“We’re not sure about the divisions,” Ms. Robinson said. “We might drop it down a little because we have so few that are over 200 (pounds).”
The matches are quick, but fun, Ms. Robinson said.
“We don’t tolerate unsportsmanlike activity,” Ms. Robinson said. “You’d be automatically ejected. We’re just looking for fun.”
She’d like to see more females involved in the new club. The first tournament attracted four women.
“I’m working on getting more people who want to arm wrestle who are women,” Ms. Robinson said. “But it’s kind of tough.”
One of those assisting Ms. Robinson with the new club is William J. Oatman, a serious arm wrestler who lives in Adams. He brings his portable professional arm-wrestling table to the Wonderland Ink Factory events.
Mr. Oatman said he’s been arm wrestling seriously for about a half dozen years — since he was 15 years old. He and some of his buddies first got into it while attending South Jefferson High School.
“It grew from there,” Mr. Oatman said. “We started realizing it was much more of a sport than we thought. There’s a lot of technique to it. So we started studying and getting better.”
Mr. Oatman closely follows the nonprofit New York Arm Wrestling Association. Among its events, the association produces competitions each year on Long Island and in cooperation with the City of New York Parks & Recreation and New York City borough presidents’ offices in each of the five boroughs.
In August, Mr. Oatman competed at the 44th annual New York City Big Apple Grapple in Farmingdale. He placed third in his division.
“What really fascinates me about it the most is the fact that little people can beat big, strong guys,” Mr. Oatman said. “It’s very specialized strength and muscles, very uncommonly used in everyday life. I’m only 155 pounds, but I can beat bigger guys easily who don’t know how to arm wrestle. It’s just from knowing where to put the pressure and stuff.”
Mr. Oatman has been to four tournaments, some of them in Pennsylvania.
“I have goals,” he said. “I want to be No. 1 in the state, at least. If I get that, I won’t want to stop there. But that’s my goal as of right now.”
He also enjoys the sport’s camaraderie and sense of fun.
“You don’t want to trash talk because you don’t know if that guy is stronger or not,” Mr. Oatman said. “You can’t go off size too much. You won’t want to eat your foot.”
Ms. Robinson said that people interested in Sunday’s tournament should call Wonderland at 315-681-6544 and ask to speak with her. Or, people can stop in and sign up.
“But they don’t have to,” she said. “You can just show up the day of.”
Water and Gatorade will be provided for participants.
Ms. Robinson said the local rock band Pirate Plague is the sponsor of Sunday’s tournament. One of its members, David “Davo” Williams originated the idea of the new club, she said.
A tournament after-party will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday at The Pirate Plague Production Studio, 124 Franklin St., which is two doors down from the Wonderland studio. Pirate Plague will host special musical guests. There is a $10 fee.
At one time, arm wrestling was a popular sport in the north country, especially in Lewis County. According to Times files, in March of 1984, a record-setting 183 contestants competed at the ninth annual Northern New York Arm Wrestling Tournament at Beaver River Central School, one of the largest arm-wrestling events in the state. The previous 1983 tournament attracted more than 400 spectators.
Times archive librarian Kelly Burdick contributed to this story.
