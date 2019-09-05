SACKETS HARBOR — A carelessly discarded cigarette butt is to blame for the blaze that destroyed The Anchor bar and grill on Aug. 12.
In a press release, Joseph M. Plummer, director of the Jefferson County Fire & Emergency Management, said Thursday the final report confirmed the fire was “accidental in nature.”
The Jefferson County Cause and Origin team was able to determine that a carelessly discarded cigarette placed in decorative mulch next to the building started a fire that quickly spread to the building.
The fire ignited the mulch near the building’s entrance, fire officials said.
The fast-moving fire destroyed the popular bar and grill at 210 W. Main St., causing a gaping hole in the quaint village’s Main Street.
When firefighters arrived at about 11:30 p.m. that night, the building was engulfed in flames. The Anchor had already closed for the night. No one was injured.
The fire left a mangled mess of debris.
Its owners, Thomas and Pearl Scozzafava, have said that they plan to rebuild.
