FORT DRUM — When the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) was re-activated here in 1985, one of its most famous alumni came north to help plant its flag.
Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. “Bob” Dole, who died Sunday at age 98, earned war hero status fighting with the original 10th Mountain Division in Italy during World War II. It was as a platoon leader that Mr. Dole suffered an injury that nearly cost him his life and permanently left his right arm with limited mobility.
A career in politics would follow his service with the division, starting with his 1950 election to the Kansas House of Representatives. Ten years later, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Kansas and then in 1968 was elected to the U.S. Senate.
He would serve in the Senate for the next 27 years, including more than a decade as Senate majority leader. He gave up his Senate seat in 1996 to focus on his campaign for the presidency, a position he unsuccessfully sought three times.
It was as Senate majority leader that Mr. Dole came to Fort Drum to help re-activate the fabled 10th Mountain Division, ultimately also meeting the man who had pulled him, severely injured, from a foxhole on an Italian mountain on April 14, 1945, a day on which the 10th Mountain Division took more casualties than all other allied forces in Italy combined.
Mr. Dole joined the Army as a private on Dec. 14, 1942, and was called to active duty on June 1, 1943. He was a trainee in the Army Medical Corps before being placed in a specialized program for engineering studies. After that, he became a gunner an anti-tank company before being accepted for Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Ga.
According to information provided to the Times by Fort Drum’s Public Affairs Office in 1985, Mr. Dole actually beat the 10th Mountain Division to Italy, being assigned to the 24th Replacement Depot as a pool officer. On Feb. 25, 1945, he was assigned to I Company, 3rd Battalion, 85th Mountain Regiment. One week earlier, the 10th Mountain Division had assaulted and taken Riva Ridge and Monte-Belvedere-Monte Torracio Ridge, opening the way for an attack on Bologna and the Po Valley.
The allies had attempted this three times before. On one occasion, Belvedere had been held for three days, but the Germans took it back. The 10th Mountain Division took it and kept it. On April 14, 1945, Mr. Dole was a second lieutenant leading the 2nd Platoon of I Company of the 3rd Battalion of the 85th Mountain Regiment.
His platoon assaulted Hill 913 amid machine gun fire and mortar rounds exploding around them. Mr. Dole was hit by something, doing damage to his spine. It would be nine hours before he was evacuated, as the medics going to his rescue were being hit, as well. He would spend 39 months in hospitals.
On Valentine’s Day 1985 in the Officers’ Club at Fort Drum, Mr. Dole reunited with the man who had dragged him from the foxhole, former Sgt. Frank Carafa of Westchester County. According to a Times article about the reunion, the two men chatted for more than half an hour after a cake-cutting ceremony in honor of the re-activation of the 10th Mountain Division. The last time the two men had spoken to each other was just after the offensive in the Po River Valley.
The date for a ceremony honoring the re-activation of the division was actually moved around a few times to accommodate Mr. Dole’s schedule, as he was noted to be among the most famous of the division’s alumni and his attendance was deemed essential. He was joined by New York’s two senators, Alfonse M. D’Amato and Daniel Patrick Moynihan, as well as north country Congressman David O’B Martin, Army Chief of Staff Gen. John A. Wickham Jr., and Secretary of the Army John Marsh.
During his appearance, Mr. Dole praised the 10th Mountain Division, stating that a German general had once remarked that the 10th was “the best division he faced on any front.” He credited, as history does, the division for being the main force in the repulsion of the Germans from Italy. He cited the “tremendous impact” he expected the division would have on the north country. He said the division personifies the “strength of America” with “young men from all over the country.”
He expressed hope that “God will give you (members of the 10th) the strength to do what history tells us is right” and quoted the former chief of staff of the Army, the late Gen. George C. Marshall, “The only way to win a war is to prevent it.”
Among those expressing condolences Monday over Mr. Dole’s death was Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin II, former commander of Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division. The retired general recalled how Mr. Dole led national fundraising efforts for the World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., and how Mr. Dole had said the memorial represented “ideals that make life itself worth living.”
“Bob Dole represented those ideals each and every day of life,” Secretary Austin said. “He made life better for generations of Americans — past and present.”
