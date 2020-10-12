WATERTOWN — City officials couldn’t have picked a better time to shut down the hydroelectric plant on Marble Street this summer for some major repairs.
An unusual dry spell would have kept the 93-year-old hydro plant from operating during the past few months anyway.
When there’s no rain, there isn’t enough water flow from the Black River to keep its three turbines — known as Faith, Hope and Charity — running.
“I can’t take credit,” City Engineer Michael Delaney said. “It was Mother Nature.”
As a result, the city wouldn’t have generated any revenues from selling electricity to National Grid, Mr. Delaney said during a tour of the facility last week.
Now it’s time to pray for rain. The nearly $500,000 in repairs are completed and the hydro plant can go back on line this week.
But it depends on getting rain and having enough water flow, said Jeffrey Hammond, a city engineer who oversees the hydro plant.
Three projects were completed. DC Builders, Watertown, was the contractor doing the $497,499 in repairs.
The work included resurfacing the spillway wall, both on the inside and on the outside for the first time since the plant was built in 1927, Mr. Hammond said.
Workers also repaired one of three deteriorated galvanized steel trash racks, which prevents debris from entering and damaging the plant, as well as dredging out the canal to remove material.
Some 500 cubic yards of logs and other debris ended up getting removed. The debris created frazzle ice, basically slush, that affected the efficiency of the water flow to the plant, Mr. Hammond said.
The repairs were scheduled at a time when the flow of the Black River was at its lowest. When the flow of the river drops, less water passes through the plant to generate hydroelectricity, making it the best time to shut down the plant for repairs to mitigate the loss of revenue for the city, he said.
The plant was closed down in June and work began in mid-July, two weeks ahead of schedule, Mr. Hammond said.
“Actually, that worked out for us,” he said.
In recent years, the plant has been shut down for other major repairs. In 2019, the City Council approved $1.8 million in bonding for maintenance and repairs, including this most recent work.
Last fall, the city replaced the excitation system at the plant, a $375,000, month-and-a-half project that began in mid-October and temporarily put the plant out of commission until November.
In the summer of 2018, the plant was out of operation for about three months so workers could fix one of the plant’s turbines and a 90-foot-long crack in the building wall. The shutdown caused a $400,000 loss in revenue.
The repaired spillway wall should last about 20 years, Mr. Delaney said.
The plant supplies electricity to more than 20 city buildings and properties. After using the energy from the hydroelectric plant for its buildings, the city sells its excess power to National Grid.
The city is nearing the end of a franchise agreement to sell electricity to National Grid that began in 1991 and expires in 2029, when the company will pay the city 34.78 cents per kwh. National Grid currently pays 23.71 cents per Kwh.
For now, Mr. Delaney is looking to the skies for some immediate help.
“We just now have to have it rain,” he said.
Maybe the Rain Gods are coming through. Starting Tuesday, there’s a chance of rain four days this week.
