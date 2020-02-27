CHAUMONT — The desire to learn more about how dissolving the village government would affect Chaumont and town of Lyme residents drew about 30 people to an informational meeting about it Wednesday night.
The dissolution committee and Development Authority of the North Country discussed the effects of consolidating the village and town governments on taxes, services such as garbage and recycling pickup and lighting and more. The predicted outcomes as a result of dissolution are described in the draft alternatives report.
According to the report, Chaumont taxpayers could experience a drop in taxes by $2.54 per $1,000 in assessed value, while town of Lyme taxpayers could experience an uptick in taxes by seven cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
A few taxpayers posted questions about how dissolution would affect the status of village workers, possible benefits and who can decide whether to eliminate the village layer of government, among others. Most attendees lived in Chaumont, although some resided in the surrounding town of Lyme.
James Price, who lives on Water Street, asked how many jobs would be eliminated if the village dissolved. Star Carter, assistant director of engineering for DANC, said the Lyme Town Council would have to decide, adding that she and the committee only factored in the cost of services. Employees, she said, can change over time. The mayor, village trustees and clerk roles will be eliminated if the village dissolves, but what will happen to Department of Public Works employees is uncertain.
“That is a decision the town board will have to make at a later date. There’s mixed feelings,” said Lyme Town Supervisor Scott A. Aubertine. “Some people think that we’ll need both village employees that are left, and they’re some that think we’ll need only one.”
Mr. Price, a former mayor, said he believed the town would have to retain certain village workers to maintain a few existing services. He said he initially opposed dissolution, but after hearing the presentation, he was open to the possibility of it. When asked why he remained on the fence, Mr. Price said he needed more time to absorb the information presented Wednesday.
“I thought it was a very good formal meeting,” he said. I think we can save quite a bit of money really.”
When villages dissolve, the town governments typically assume most, if not all, of the property, assets, debt and responsibilities of the former villages at the time of dissolution. Other north country villages dissolved their governments and became hamlets in recent years. The village of Morristown consolidated with the town on Dec. 31, and the village of Harrisville government dissolved in 2018.
The draft alternatives report details not only the predicted effects of eliminating the village layer of government, but also other alternative actions to cut costs for the village if residents or officials rejected dissolution.
The committee pitched having the town plow more village roads when possible, having village Planning Board member positions become volunteer as opposed to paid, reducing the frequency of trash and recyclable collection to twice a month, or having a contractor haul recycled goods from taxpayer properties as opposed to village staff.
Reginald J. Schweitzer, Chaumont, asked why the development authority and committee provided no cost benefit analysis illustrating the possible savings for the alternatives outside of dissolution.
Ms. Carter said with only a year to complete the dissolution study, they only had time to analyze the financial projections for dissolution.
Offering various options with different cost savings options during a vote could prove difficult and confusing, she said.
“I would like to see what the savings possibilities were for the other alternatives that were identified,” he said.
The town of Lyme would continue providing water, sewer, snow removal, beach and street maintenance services to Chaumont residents if the village dissolves. The committee also recommended that the town pave Chaumont streets after dissolution, but not provide a monthly brush pickup service to Chaumont residents.
The committee encouraged the town to create a special refuse and garbage district for residents living inside village boundaries.
Creating a district would allow Chaumont taxpayers to keep their municipal garbage and recycling pick-up services, while ensuring no other taxpayers help foot the bill. Chaumont residents would then pay $1.16 per $1,000 on assessed value if the village dissolves.
If the village government dissolves, the committee recommended that the town pay for lighting services in Chaumont and Three Mile Bay out of the general fund and eliminate the special lighting district in Three Mile Bay.
Therefore, all taxpayers would help finance lights in both population centers, as opposed to just the people who reside there.
“When divided amongst the entire town, the lighting costs are minimal,” Ms. Carter said. “Town residents in Three Mile Bay would see a reduction on their town tax bill, as they would no longer have that separate lighting fee.”
If the village Board of Trustees decides to permit a vote on dissolution, as opposed to rejecting eliminating the village layer of government, only taxpayers registered to vote in the village will be able to participate. Ms. Carter said only village people can create a village, and therefore, they are the only ones who can terminate it.
When asked whether people who only reside in the village during the summer would be able to vote, Carrie M. Tuttle, director of engineering, said a summertime vote is possible, as it had occurred in Morristown.
Charles Sidwa, a town of Lyme resident, said the town is not receiving any savings and not having the ability to vote on the dissolution as a town resident frustrated him.
He said, however, he endorsed finding efficiencies and only charging village residents for their water and sewer services through new districts, as opposed to having the entire town help foot the bills.
“If I lived in the village, I would vote in favor,” he said. “I think the planning was well done. I’d vote for it. I just wished we would get something.”
The state will provide financial support to the town in the form of a Citizens Empowerment Tax Credit each year in perpetuity if the village dissolves.
The committee predicted that the credit would be $55,510. It recommends that the town use the funds toward reducing town property taxes, which was used in part to determine how dissolution would affect town taxpayers.
The committee will meet again March 25 to determine whether to revise any aspect of the draft alternatives report based on feedback before it becomes final.
Ms. Carter also said the committee will determine whether to recommend a village dissolution.
“I think we had a very nice turnout,” she said, adding that not many people asked for changes to the report. “We didn’t get a whole lot of feedback.”
