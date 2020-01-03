Academy cafeteria transformed into a breakfast diner

CARTHAGE — For one day only the Augustinian Academy cafeteria will be transformed into a western-themed all-breakfast diner. The seventh and eighth grade students, as part of their health class, planned the theme and menu for the restaurant, purchased and prepare the food and operate all aspects of the restaurant from manager to dishwasher.
The Barrel Kracker restaurant will be open from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. All proceeds will benefit the CAA Booster Club.
