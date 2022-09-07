CARTHAGE — The Carthage Little Theatre earned several awards from the Theatre Association of New York State for their production of “Mama Won’t Fly.”
Adjudicated by TANYS’ vice president Paul Nelson on June 18, the play was deemed to have “some advanced theatrical skill noted,” to receive the Meritorious Achievement status in four categories. The awards will be presented at the TANYS Annual Festival in November.
Earning meritorious achievement are Rachel Vary for sound design; Rhonda Revette, Jane Bowman Jenkins and the cast for costume design; DeeDee Foley for hair and wig design and for acting to Kaitlyn Lee for her portrayal of Savannah Sprunt Fairchild Honeycutt. All the 2022 Roving Adjudicator Merit Awards may be viewed at http://www.tanys.org/2022-Merit-Awards.html.
Ms. Vary of Carthage, a patient account representative at Lewis County General Hospital and Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville, has been working with productions for a number of years.
The 2008 Carthage Central School graduate controlled the lights and sound boards for all four years of high school and started with the little theatre in 2018 with the “Four Old Broads” production.
“I feel honored that the adjudicator thought enough of the sound design to recognize it,” said the sound and light technician. “The most important part of the sound design for this show was to keep the pace of the show moving during the scene breaks and also tie the sound into the plot of the show to add another layer for the audience.”
This was the second time Ms. Lee of Carthage received a TANY recognition. In 2019, along with Jane Bowman Jenkins, she received Excellence in Ensemble Acting Awards for their title roles in “Grace and Glorie.” The excellence status denotes “theatrical skill base not routinely noted in non-professional theatre.”
“Mama Won’t Fly” was Ms. Lee’s sixth production with the Carthage troupe.
“I’m so excited and very honored,” she said of the recent honor. “It really means a lot.”
Growing up in Gloversville, the actor performed throughout her school years then did not act until she joined Carthage Little Theatre.
Ms. Lee works in the billing office at Lewis County Health Systems, Lowville.
The costume designer said it was truly a group effort.
”There were so many costumes for this show and I had to call on the cast to help come up with some costumes elements on their own,” said play director and costume designer Ms. Revette. “Jane, as always, came through with making the square dance skirt for Kaitlyn’s character, Savannah — as well as the matching skirt for Marjalene’s commercial sized mayonnaise jar ‘urn.’”
Ms. Revette made the pointy bullet bra for Ms. Jenkin’s character, Essie, and painstakingly constructed from scratch her show-girl headdress and lighted bustle in the dress.
“I made a mold of Jane’s head so the headdress would fit perfectly and not move when she walked,” she said. “The headdress took me several days to finish, as I had to hand apply all the sequins and rhinestone gems individually then attached each ostrich feather individually.”
Ms. Jenkins said she has made costumes for previous performances but this is the first time she has been awarded.
“I’ve done a lot of costuming and gotten some kudos but none of those were adjudicated,” she said, noting she was pleased with receiving the honor. “It was a lot of work. It’s hard to fit some people and hard to find patterns — then there’s the cost.”
Ms. Jenkins who lives in Sackets Harbor has been on stage and behind the scenes for most of her life. The Carthage Little Theatre treasurer and charter member is an award-winning actor.
“I enjoyed doing the bridal veils,” she said, noting the script called for the “to be ugly to begin with.” “It was like making a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.“
In the play, the bride to be appears in the veil then a disaster takes place and the veil is shredded.
She said the recent production was a costuming challenge, “There were a lot of costume changes backstage.”
DeeDee Foley of Carthage, who is a hairstylist at Jennifer’s Classy Cuts, Watertown, has worked for about three years with Carthage Little Theatre as well as donating time to other local theater groups.
“I was surprised,” she said of receiving the honor. “I just did hair and wigs — that’s an every day thing for me,”
The director noted that although it usually takes an hour for the adjudicator to address his thoughts Mr. Nelson shared his observations with the cast immediately after the Saturday show.
“They aren’t critics and don’t critique your show — they just share their thoughts and observations about things that worked well or help us to see what might work better or serve us better for future shows,” Ms. Revette explained.
The troupe is planning to present a fall production.
