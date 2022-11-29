WATERTOWN — Piles of clothing, firewood, tent poles and rotting fruit were among heaps of debris cleared from the Butler Pavilion this week.
ACR Health began digging out what residents left behind when they moved into a makeshift shelter on Main Avenue ahead of the storm that arrived Nov. 18.
The lake-effect storm dumped more than 5 feet of snow in Watertown by the end of the weekend. State and federal emergencies were declared for rescue and cleanup efforts in the region.
The majority of the homeless people staying in the Joseph M. Butler Sr. Pavilion in the J.B. Wise parking lot had been sleeping in tents. About 20 people have since been sheltering in the former DealMaker Auto Group body shop. The space has heat, cots, running water and bathrooms.
Jefferson County Legislator Scott A. Gray has helped coordinate the emergency shelter with the building’s owner, local businessman P.J. Simao, and connected various agencies and volunteers to make it happen.
With the pavilion now vacant, Roberto Gonzalez and Carolina Diaz from ACR Health spent Tuesday morning with volunteers separating trash, clothes and other discarded items.
Ms. Diaz said that any clothing that was salvageable would likely go to the Main Avenue shelter. City public works crews planned to clear out the remaining items.
Nonprofit ACR Health, with newly opened offices in the Barton & Loguidice building on Court Street, provides health education programs, insurance assistance, youth and family services and a syringe exchange program, among others.
“We get the information on where any live sharps might be or any hazardous materials, and then we regroup as a team and make sure that we have our safety components that we need to do safe pickups,” Mr. Gonzalez said. “Gloves, grabbers, pickup, any other safety materials like goggles, boots, long sleeves. We have a process on how we look for sharps and typically contain them.”
Mr. Gonzalez said that he has not done a cleanup the scale of the pavilion in Watertown before. They typically do larger cleanups in the spring and summer and sometimes the fall, but once winter arrives in the north country, everything is buried beneath snow.
“It’s kind of a unique situation because you still see stuff on the pavilion and inside the pavilion, which is a huge benefit to us,” Mr. Gonzalez said, because it allows them to pick up everything now, rather than waiting for the snow to melt.
Mr. Gonzalez and Ms. Diaz both said that homelessness in Watertown stems from several issues. There is no one-size-fits-all reason for losing housing locally. Some lose their jobs and cannot access services to feed their families or pay rent, others have mental health issues and some use drugs.
Ms. Diaz said another problem that exacerbates homelessness is that people may be housed outside of Watertown by the Jefferson County Department of Social Services and cannot get to appointments in the city because they do not have transportation.
“It’s really hard for them to be housed somewhere that is super far and they can’t make it to their appointments,” Ms. Diaz said. “It’s kind of setting them up for failure.”
“I think the biggest problem is just the lack of resources,” Mr. Gonzalez added. “You know, whether they have a mental health issue, whether they use substances, whether they lost their job and don’t have the means to get assistance from the county or anything to feed their families, to pay the rent, to keep the lights on. Yeah, the lack of resources is the biggest issue.”
The signs outside the shelter on Main Avenue say temporary, but Mr. Gray said last week that he isn’t sure how long “temporary” is.
“We can’t just close it, there’s nothing else. Things would just go right back to the way they were before, which was unacceptable,” he said. “You tell me what’s next and I’ll tell you when this ends.”
Mr. Simao said he’s committed to keeping the building available as a shelter for as long as it’s needed.
“They can call it temporary, whatever temporary means, whether they need it for two months, that’s fine. If temporary means they need it for two years, that’s fine,” Mr. Simao said.
Any solution that gives the residents of the Main Avenue shelter a better option will take a significant amount of time and money to establish, Mr. Gray said, and even the warming center that has been proposed by the Salvation Army won’t provide the right kind of long-term solution.
A handful of other local organizations are working on more permanent solutions but have not completed them yet.
Times staff writer Alex Gault contributed to this report.
