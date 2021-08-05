FORT DRUM — Several national media sources are reporting that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will seek authority to mandate vaccines for the entire active duty force as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to drastically increase.
His formal announcement was expected as soon as the end of Friday.
CNN and other news outlets are reporting that Mr. Austin will ask President Joseph Biden to approve a waiver requiring all active duty military personnel receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
The waiver is needed because the Food and Drug Administration has not fully approved them and only approved it under emergency authorization.
This move comes a week after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. Department of Defense was in consultations to “determine how and when” to recommend to Mr. Biden about adding COVID-19 vaccines to the list of mandatory immunizations troops receive, according to The Military Times.
On Thursday morning, the Pentagon declined to comment on reports that Mr. Austin would recommend to Biden mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for troops, instead deferring to statements spokesman John Kirby made on Tuesday.
The spokesman said that the defense secretary was going to first consult with medical professionals before making a decision. He said that he was not aware that Mr. Austin had asked the president for the waiver, The Military Times reported.
The Fort Drum Public Information Office could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.