WATERTOWN — Local activists hope to open a homeless center in the city all year round.
In April, the group calling themselves “Watertown Area Rescue Mission,” or WARM, had announced plans to establish a homeless center that would be open from October to April, during the coldest months of the year.
But the group now thinks that the center is needed all year.
The group met with City Council members on Monday night seeking financial help to establish the center. Group members say they need an additional investment of about $600,000 to get the center started.
They’re seeking funding from United Way of Northern New York, the Northern New York Community Foundation and the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation.
The center would not be open 24/7, but would be a place where homeless people could get something warm to eat at night, shower, do laundry, have somewhere to sleep, and then get some breakfast in the morning.
The group is looking at three or four sites in the Factory and Huntington Street areas.
“It’s a warming center,” co-director Ruth Lago said.
The facility would not exclude anyone needing service, including those with a criminal past.
“It’s for anyone that needs a place to stay,” organizer Seth B. Buchman said.
A security guard, two staff members and volunteers will work every night.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith asked why this type of facility is needed when two other groups are working on other homeless facilities.
This facility would be the only one that would offer shelter only during the night hours and the homeless people would have to leave the next morning, Ms Lago said.
Similar facilities exist in Utica and Oswego. The group is planning to model a Watertown facility after those sites.
The facility would not have beds, only cots would be available, so it would not legally be a homeless shelter.
The group started working on this before the COVID-19 pandemic began, but local homelessness came to the fore last summer when an apartment building at 661 Factory St. was condemned, leaving tenants living in tents on the property.
The group will hold a series of fundraisers over the next several months, including an Aug. 20 concert at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
