CAPE VINCENT — Actress Mary T. Mara apparently drowned while swimming Sunday in the St. Lawrence River off Cape Vincent.
State police said they were called to 33753 Old Farm Road at about 8:10 a.m. for a report of a possible drowning. Troopers, along with Capre Vincent Fire and Rescue, arrived on the scene and found Ms. Mara, 61, dead at the scene.
Police said a preliminary investigation suggests Ms. Mara died while swimming. Her body showed no signs of foul play, according to troopers, and was transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy to determine an official cause of death. The investigation is continuing, although a state police spokesman said the death is not considered suspicious.
According to the film website IMDb, Ms. Mara, a Syracuse native, had recurring television roles on “ER” and had guest-starring roles on “Hope & Gloria,” “NYPD Blue” and “Law and Order.”
She also appeared in films such as “Mr. Saturday Night,” directed by Billy Crystal, and “Love Potion -9” with Sandra Bullock and “The Hard Way” with Michael J. Fox, according to IMDb.
