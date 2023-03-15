CARTHAGE — The Carthage Area Hospital Foundation recently awarded almost $9,000 to Carthage Area Hospital to support equipment requests from the acute inpatient unit and information technology department.
AIU received a new ice and water machine and IT received five new computers for their education training area.
According to Janice Dolan, AIU team lead, their former ice and water machine was outdated and was past its lifespan. Their new machine will be utilized for both patients and staff.
The hospital’s education conference room experienced some outdated equipment as well.
“Unfortunately, the computers in the training room were ‘hand-me-downs,’ and they always had a lot of issues,” said John Cranker, chief information officer. “With these new computers, there’s a much more fluid, easy onboarding experience for new nurses and providers,”
“They’re faster, so there’s less downtime,” said Benjamin Rubacha, systems integration director.
“It’s important for people to know that the foundation supports more than they are aware of,” said Ms. Dolan. “By that I mean, the foundation supports items for our unit, AIU to housekeeping items, and beyond. These are necessities to these departments.”
“We appreciate the foundation’s funding and support,” said Mr. Cranker.
Carthage Area Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Taylour Leone explained how important each dollar is to the organization.
“Your gift matters. From an annual appeal donation to a golf sponsorship, and of course, our Dream Team Employee Giving Program, each and every dollar raised supports the needs of our community hospital,” said Mrs. Leone. “All gifts are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law. Our organization has the privilege of supporting these requests, both large and small.”
