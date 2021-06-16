ADAMS — Furniture in an apartment caught fire Wednesday, resulting in the evacuation of a building on Main Street.
At about 11:26 a.m., the Adams Fire Department was dispatched to 8 Main St. for what was reported as heavy smoke coming from the Cleveland House Apartments. Bob Simpson, a spokesman for the department, said an alarm was pulled on the second floor.
The fire would end up being found in one of the street-level apartments, where a piece of children’s furniture was smoldering.
Crews went inside the apartment and extinguished the smoldering piece of furniture before bringing it outside. Much of the rest of the building, which has 16 apartments on the upper floors and four on the street, as well as a law office, was ventilated for smoke but not damaged, Mr. Simpson said.
No one was inside the unit that burned at the time of the fire.
Adams fire was assisted by departments from Adams Center, Lorraine, Belleville and the South Jefferson Rescue Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.