ADAMS CENTER — Two people are in the hospital after a crash midday Sunday between a FedEx delivery truck and an SUV.
According to Adams Center Fire Chief Travis VanKoughnett, the two vehicles collided just before 11:45 a.m., at the intersection of Fuller and Minkler roads.
The FedEx truck was headed eastbound on Minkler Road, and the SUV was traveling south on Fuller Road. The truck had a stop sign, the SUV did not.
“It looks like the FedEx truck failed to yield at the stop sign,” Mr. VanKoughnett said.
The truck hit the passenger side of the SUV, pinning the vehicle underneath. Mr. VanKoughnett said crews spent between 10 and 15 minutes working to extricate a female passenger from the SUV.
The severity of the SUV passenger’s injuries was still unknown Sunday afternoon, but Mr. VanKoughnett said she was flown by helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment.
The FedEx driver was taken by the South Jefferson Rescue Squad to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, where they were treated for minor injuries.
“They do not believe his injuries to be life threatening, but just as a precaution he was taken to (Samaritan),” Mr. VanKoughnett said.
Emergency crews were on scene for nearly three hours, and the crash site was closed to traffic for a period of time. Mr. VanKoughnett said, as of Saturday afternoon, both Fuller and Minkler roads are reopened.
The Adams Center Fire Department was assisted on scene by the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, the New York State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and both the Adams and Rodman fire departments.
