ORLEANS — State police on Tuesday charged Matthew J. Bartholomew, 34, Adams Center, with second-degree criminal contempt — disobeying a court order, a misdemeanor.
He was arrested at 10:15 a.m. and held.
In May, Mr. Bartholomew was charged with violating a refrain-from order of protection in favor of Robin Ryan-Bartholomew, and in June with fourth-degree criminal mischief after allegedly punching the rear hatch of a car belonging to Ms. Ryan Bartholomew.
In April, Mr. Bartholomew pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Mr. Bartholomew admitted that he possessed a loaded 9 mm Ruger handgun with 15 rounds in the magazine, over the maximum legal limit of 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.