WATERTOWN — A state Supreme Court jury awarded an Adams Center woman $1 million Wednesday for pain and suffering she endured after being administered a nonsterile intravenous solution that was not meant for use on humans.
Kyra R. Kempney was a senior at South Jefferson Central School when she became gravely ill in December 2014 after receiving an IV that was supposed to be used exclusively for medical training and educational purposes, but contained no warning that it should not be used on people or animals, as similar products had been labeled.
She filed suit in September 2015 against the product’s manufacturer, Wallcur LLC, San Diego, Calif., one of its distributors, PSS Medical World Medical Inc., Jacksonville, Fla., and MedReady Urgent Care on outer Washington Street, which administered the IV solution to Miss Kempney.
On Wednesday, a jury cleared MedReady of any wrongdoing, but found that Wallcur and PSS Medical were negligent in the manufacture and distribution of the bad IV solution and shared responsibility for the injuries Miss Kempney suffered.
Trial testimony revealed that all of Wallcur’s products are meant to be used for training purposes only and are typically labeled as such. However, a batch from China arrived without any warnings, yet Wallcur chose to distribute them anyway, including through PSS Medical.
None of the defendants contested that the IV bags were defective, but Wallcur claimed its customers all knew that the IV should not be used on humans and that MedReady was negligent by ordering them and PSS Medical was negligent for supplying the urgent care center with bags it also should have known were only for training purposes.
Brandon R. King, Syracuse, an attorney representing MedReady, said in closing statements that the center purchased the bags through PSS Medical with no way of knowing they were unsafe.
“No one let us know and the bags didn’t let us know,” he said.
Once Wallcur became aware that there might be a problem with its bags, it began putting warning labels on boxes containing the bags, but not on the individual bags themselves
Eric J. Ward, Rochester, an attorney representing PSS Medical, said PSS Medical followed all of its usual protocols when acquiring the bags and that the bags that were ultimately used at MedReady should never have been shipped to PSS Medical by Wallcur without the proper warnings.
“What they wanted to do is sell as much product as they could, so they got the distributors involved,” he said.
Brian Sutter, Syracuse, an attorney representing Wallcur, shifted blame to PSS Medical and MedReady, contending that Wallcur was always clear that its products should not be substituted for a medical product and it was not a party to the transaction that led to MedReady acquiring the bad IV bags through PSS Medical.
“I’m not evading the fact that the warning label we wanted on this bag wasn’t on the bag,” he told the jury.
Miss Kempney’s attorney, Donald S. DiBenedetto, Syracuse, said Wallcur’s failure to put warning labels on the products was “egregious and reckless,” resulting in Miss Kempney being administered a solution that “was full of poison and bacteria” that testimony showed left her with a 20 percent chance of dying.
“This is a case about a defective product and an innocent victim,” Mr. DiBenedetto told the jury. “These bags, there’s no question, should never have made it to MedReady. Clearly, the bags didn’t have any warning that would have alerted a healthcare provider that these bags were not fit for human use.”
The jury awarded Miss Kempney, now a graduate student, $1 million for past pain and suffering, but opted to award no damages for future pain and suffering. The jury determined that Wallcur was 70 percent responsible for her injuries, while PSS Medical was 30 percent responsible.
Following the verdict, Mr. DiBenedetto said he was satisfied with the jury’s findings.
“It properly reflects responsibility for the manufacture of this product and provides compensation for all that she went through, which was pretty horrific,” he said. “It was a long haul for her, but it wound up right.”
A second woman, Abagail Tamblin, Henderson, has also filed suit against Wallcur, PSS Medical and MedReady claiming she received a tainted IV from the same batch as Miss Kempney. That suit remains pending in Supreme Court.
After being alerted of a possible problem with its IV bags, including by Dr. Paul S. Curtis, owner of MedReady, Wallcur issued a voluntary recall of the product. The Food and Drug Administration opened an investigation and alerted health care professionals that some of Wallcur’s IV solutions intended for training purposes had been distributed to health care facilities, and cautioned professionals not to use the products on humans or animals.
The FDA reported in April 2015 that it was aware of 40 patients across several states who received the simulated solution, with 26 patients reporting adverse reactions, including fevers, chills, tremors and headaches. Of the 26 sickened patients, 11 required hospitalization, the FDA said.
