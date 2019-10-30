ADAMS — A single-wide trailer home in the woods at 18918 Moore Road was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning.
The fire department was called at about 5:30 a.m. Fire Chief Steve Pierson was the first on scene. He found four residents outside. It did not appear that anyone was hurt. A rabbit in a cage was rescued.
The fire stated in the rear of the trailer and was moving forward rapidly. The owner of the house said she was working with a heater and she suspects that was the cause of the fire, but the chief said that could not be confirmed.
The home is a total loss.
“You can replace things, but you can't replace people. It is fortunate they were all out,” Chief Pierson said. “It is a cliche, but smoke alarms save lives and there are no reasons not have them in your house.”
Lorraine Fire, Adams Fire, Adams Center Fire, Mannsville, Bellville, Rodman, South Jefferson Rescue Squad responded.
As of 8:15 a.m. firefighters were still working to make sure hot spots do not rekindle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.