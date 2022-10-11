ADAMS — State police arrested an Adams man on charges he faked his son’s death in exchange for donations.
Troopers say Kaleb D. Stevens, 30, solicited a $1,000 check and $500 in cash for expenses stemming from what he said was the death of his 4-year-old son.
Mr. Stevens allegedly told complainants that his son was diagnosed with stage three leukemia and that he died on Aug. 4 at St. Jude’s Hospital and told coworkers that he needed money for the funeral.
State police say an investigation found that Mr. Stevens’s son was neither sick nor deceased and that Mr. Stevens made up the story for sympathy and monetary donations.
Mr. Stevens was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and first-degree scheme to defraud, both felonies.
He was issued appearance tickets for Jefferson County CAP Court and is scheduled to appear on Oct. 28.
