Police: Man lied about son’s death for donations

A New York State Police squad car is parked in Fishers Landing on May 29, 2021. Watertown Daily Times

ADAMS — An Adams man allegedly lied that his 4-year-old son had died in a ploy to bring in donations, according to state police.

Troopers say Kaleb D. Stevens, 30, solicited a $1,000 check and $500 in cash for expenses stemming from what he said was the death of his son.

