ADAMS — A village man was arrested recently after he allegedly broke his neighbor’s window with a bat.
Jonathan M. Belden, 36, East Church Street, was charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies with fourth-degree second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
At about 9:30 p.m. on May 31, Mr. Belden allegedly broke his neighbor’s window with the bat and then reached through it and struck his neighbor.
Mr. Belden was arraigned in the Town of Theresa Court and held in the Jefferson County jail, Watertown, on a $1 cash bail or $5 bond. He is to appear in the Village of Adams Court at a later date.
