WATERTOWN — An Adams man who lied about his son’s death to solicit donations faces up to four years in state prison after pleading guilty Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to two counts of grand larceny in connection with the scheme.
Kaleb D. Stevens, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
State police had alleged that in August he began to have breakdowns at his place of employment, FineLine Constructors LLC in Adams, telling his bosses and coworkers that his 4-year-old son had died of cancer. He told the others that his son had been diagnosed with stage three leukemia and had died at a children’s hospital and that he could not afford a funeral, according to police.
Coworkers and others donated money for the funeral and a GoFundMe account was set up to raise additional funds, which totaled $1,070. FineLine also paid Mr. Stevens for 32.5 hours of bereavement time, which totaled $510.
He is expected to be sentenced March 20 to two to four years in prison.
