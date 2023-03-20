WATERTOWN — An Adams man who lied about his son’s death to solicit donations was sentenced Monday in Jefferson County Court to up to four years in state prison in connection with the scheme.
Kaleb D. Stevens, 30, had pleaded guilty Jan. 18 to two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
State police said that in August he began to have breakdowns at his work, FineLine Constructors LLC in Adams, telling his bosses and co-workers that his 4-year-old son had died of cancer. He told others that his son had been diagnosed with stage 3 leukemia and had died at a children’s hospital and that he could not afford a funeral.
Co-workers and others donated money for the funeral and a GoFundMe account was set up to raise additional funds, which totaled $1,070. FineLine also paid Mr. Stevens for 32.5 hours of bereavement time, which totaled $510.
He was sentenced Monday to two to four years in prison.
