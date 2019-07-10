ADAMS — The 2019 Summer Concert Series presented by the Adams Revitalization Committee kicked off July 10 with a performance by vintage country duo, Ron and Nancy Onesong.
Next week’s classic rock performance by Fred and the Eds will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, on the Adams village green — behind the Adams Fire Department.
Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs and snacks as they enjoy the performances throughout the summer.
