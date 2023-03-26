ADAMS — The village of Adams will soon begin work on two special projects as members of the board of trustees continue fine-tuning the details.
After the board meeting on March 20, Mayor Philip F. Chatterton answered questions on two pending projects by saying, “the flooring in the library is being replaced as it is 60 years old. The library asked for replacement last fall.”
Three area businesses provided quotes for replacing the existing tiles or covering the existing flooring; Macars Interiors, Cornell & Sheeley Construction, and Belloff’s. Belloff’s of Adams had the best offer and was selected. The mayor stated board members decided the best course of action would be to lay new flooring over the old.
A representative from the library said they are excited about the project and the public should be aware the facility would be closed Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, for the project. It is anticipated the library will reopen Monday, May 1, but there could be a delay in the use of public computer systems. They will provide updates on their website and social media.
Another project in the works is a gabion wall replacement on Spring Street. The village is working with engineering firm Barton & Loguidice D.P.C. after village Department of Public Works employees noticed an issue with fencing over a brook.
Mayor Chatterton said, “while checking it out we found that the retaining wall was pulling away from the bank. Our engineers were called to look at it and it was determined that the wall needed to be replaced or the sidewalk and roadway were at risk of falling into the brook.”
Barton & Loguidice presented two proposals to the board in February. One was for a cast-in place concrete and the other for precast block. Both are estimated below $200,000. This project will go out to bid in the spring with a goal of repair this summer.
