Adams woman charged with $32K welfare fraud

WATERTOWN — Katina M. Davis, 50, Adams, was charged by city police Monday with third-degree welfare fraud, third-degree grand larceny, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps, all felonies. Police also arrested her on a bench warrant.
Police say Ms. Arnold submitted seven written applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to the Jefferson County Department of Social Services on or about May 31, 2016; July 22, 2017; June 28, 2018; July 25, 2019; July 20, 2020; July 13, 2021; and June 29, 2022, with false information regarding her household composition and household income. Police say she received $32,866 in SNAP benefits that she was not entitled to.
