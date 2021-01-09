FORT DRUM — Advocate Drum will host a Zoom gathering on Monday as part of its speaker series.
At 11:30 a.m. Monday, Cathy Pircsuk will interview Maj. Gen. Brian J. Mennes, senior commander of Fort Drum and the 10th Mountain Division.
Major Gen. Mennes is deployed to Afghanistan.
Advocate Drum was formerly known as the Fort Drum Regional Liason Organization.
The Zoom link can be found at tinyurl.com/y4ykw3nh. Use meeting ID: 865 7646 4197, and passcode: 090348
The program is part of a new Advocate Drum “Interview and Insights” initiative.
