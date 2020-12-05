WATERTOWN — They usually donate 700 boxes of gifts to children in need, but this year it didn’t look like they’d even hit 200 after it appears their garage was broken into and their toys stolen. The result was months of scrambling, help from across the state and an ending that saw them ship more than 800 boxes — the most they’ve ever sent.
Harriett Simpson and Judy Webber are best friends who met 50 years ago in the Army and have lived in a house on Gotham Street for nearly 34 years. They are known to be excellent volunteers among their peers, highlighted by their decade-long involvement with Operation Christmas Child. The program started in the 1990s and is geared toward sending toys and essentials to children in underdeveloped countries.
Ms. Simpson and Ms. Webber started the program with sending 20 boxes of toys in their first year, and now they like to do roughly 700 annually.
But in early June, they came home from South Carolina, where they stay during the winters, to find their garage had been broken into and roughly $5,000 in gifts had been stolen. They wanted to scream, to find out who did it and to wonder how they’d recover.
“When we saw the place, we didn’t know we could do it,” Ms. Simpson said, “and we promised we would.”
People across the state would catch wind of what happened. One woman in central New York brought over a van-load of gifts, another brought over a car load. A nursing home in Lowville donated a few car loads of gifts. The Watertown Urban Mission provided many stuffed animals after nearly 500 were stolen.
Like they always do, Ms. Simpson and Ms. Webber continued rounding up donations with their own money and packing the boxes themselves since COVID-19 regulations don’t allow for big groups to gather.
“The pandemic didn’t help matters,” Ms. Simpson said. “The packing parties we used to have couldn’t happen, so we had to do it ourselves night and day.”
The end of the road came this week, and they shipped the last of their 814 boxes on Monday, the most they’ve ever sent.
“Without the GoFundMe and donations, we probably wouldn’t have even made it to 200,” Ms. Simpson said. “I’m just so thankful the Lord blessed us and helped us reach our goal.”
No longer all that concerned with the matter of who broke into their garage, Ms. Simpson and Ms. Webber are instead proud of the help they received and hopeful more people will get involved.
“We’d like to see a lot more parents getting involved with their kids and making boxes together because that’s what it’s really for — the fun of doing it together, and then helping some child who’s never had a gift, ya know?” Ms. Simpson said. “That’s the whole idea of it. Kids helping kids, and that’s what we would like to see.”
